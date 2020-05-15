PM Boyko Borissov: The Gyms will also Open on Monday
Business | May 15, 2020, Friday // 17:29| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
The gyms will also open by order of the Prime Minister. Boyko Borissov. The order of the Ministry of Health is expected to be officially issued in the afternoon. Fans of fitness and other indoor workouts will be able to return to the gyms from Monday.
Earlier, Sports Minister Krasen Kralev met with representatives of the Bulgarian Health and Fitness Association to discuss opening gyms and individual sports halls to visitors.
