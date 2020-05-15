Economies of Bulgaria, Romania and Finland with a Growth of 0.3 Percent

The economies of the 27 EU countries contracted at a record high in the first quarter of 2020 by 3.3%. Only 9 countries show a small growth. Among them is Bulgaria with a 2.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period in 2019, Eurostat reported.

Compared to December 2019, only the economies of Finland, Bulgaria and Romania have a growth of 0.3 percent.

According to national statistics, Bulgaria has a weaker growth in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019. Then GDP growth was 3.1%, while in 2020 it was 2.4%. The sharp slowdown is due to the decline in final consumption, which began before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the National Statistical Institute./BNR