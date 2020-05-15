Economies of Bulgaria, Romania and Finland with a Growth of 0.3 Percent

Business » FINANCE | May 15, 2020, Friday // 17:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Economies of Bulgaria, Romania and Finland with a Growth of 0.3 Percent

The economies of the 27 EU countries contracted at a record high in the first quarter of 2020 by 3.3%. Only 9 countries show a small growth. Among them is Bulgaria with a 2.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period in 2019, Eurostat reported. 

Compared to December 2019, only the economies of Finland, Bulgaria and Romania have a growth of 0.3 percent. 

According to national statistics, Bulgaria has a weaker growth in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019. Then GDP growth was 3.1%, while in 2020 it was 2.4%. The sharp slowdown is due to the decline in final consumption, which began before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the National Statistical Institute./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria