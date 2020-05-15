The Measure 60/40 will Continue to Operate after July 1st in Bulgaria

Unemployment at the beginning of the crisis was growing rapidly as there were 9,000 newly registered unemployed persons on a single day. Now, as a result of the measures, the growth of the registered unemployed citizens in Bulgaria keeps its levels.

For May 13, the data show 1,538 persons registered as unemployed as just over half of the 833 unemployed have said they are registering because of the coronavirus crisis, Social Affairs Minister Denitsa Sacheva said.

The measure to cover salaries under the 60/40 scheme will continue to operate after July 1, but with a new design. When the state of emergency was lifted, the measure was extended until June 30. For 45 days now, more and more applications are being filed under this measure, so we will negotiate with employers for its extension, but also a change, Sacheva said.