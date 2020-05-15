Bulgaria and Serbia Partially Opened Border Crossings for their Citizens

Business | May 15, 2020, Friday // 13:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Serbia Partially Opened Border Crossings for their Citizens https://www.mfa.bg/

Bulgaria and Serbia have partially opened their border crossings for citizens living in the border areas. These people will be able to work in the other country without being placed under mandatory quarantine, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Nearly 600 Bulgarians citizens living in the Western Outlands and working on the territory of Bulgaria will benefit from this measure. These people were not able to work in Bulgaria until now, because they had to be placed under 14-day quarantine.

The proposal was made by Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and was approved at a sitting of the Serbian cabinet.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria