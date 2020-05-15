Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov: We Open the Malls on Monday

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov talks with representatives of the big retail stores and the Bulgarian Retail Association. After the meeting, which was also attended by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev, the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov and the Chairman of the National Operational Staff Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, Prime Minister Borissov ordered the opening of shopping malls on Monday.

The participants at the meeting discussed the conditions under which the business activity of the malls will be resumed amidst the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The contribution of this sector to the Bulgarian economy was emphasized, which necessitates the restart of its activity.

 

 

