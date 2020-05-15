Eurostat: The Youngest Mothers in EU are Bulgarians

The average age of women giving birth for the first time has gradually increased from 28.8 years in 2013 to 29.3 years in 2018. This age has increased in all member states for this period, according to data published today by Eurostat.

The youngest mothers are in Bulgaria and Romania, the oldest are in Italy and Spain In only two EU member states, the average age of women giving birth for the first time is under 27 - in Bulgaria (26.2 years) and in Romania (26.7 years).

Women give birth to their first child in Italy оn average of 31.2 years. Followed by Spain (31 years), Luxembourg (30.9 years), Ireland (30.5 years) and Greece (30.4 years).