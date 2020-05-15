Hurricane Wind in Vratsa Caused Damages
In Vratsa started a clearing after a hurricane wind caused a lot of damage in the city this night.
The gusts of wind reached 90 km/h throughout the night. Trees have been uprooted, cables have been cut and cars have been damaged, BNR reports.
The biggest damage was in the area of the Military District, where a sheet metal structure fell on the roof of a house. Its inhabitants have not been injured and will be taken to a municipal apartment if necessary.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Blue Flag Еco-Лabel was Аwarded to 15 Bulgarian Бeaches in 2020
- » The Brazilian Amazon Suffers More as we Focus on the COVID-19
- » Quarantine is Tough on Humans but Bees are Thriving!
- » The Danube is Becoming Shorter Due to Human Activity
- » A Cold Front is Expected to Pass Through Bulgaria Today
- » Fines for Travelling without Mask in Sofia's Public Transport