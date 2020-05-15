Hurricane Wind in Vratsa Caused Damages

In Vratsa started a clearing after a hurricane wind caused a lot of damage in the city this night.

The gusts of wind reached 90 km/h throughout the night. Trees have been uprooted, cables have been cut and cars have been damaged, BNR reports.

The biggest damage was in the area of ​​the Military District, where a sheet metal structure fell on the roof of a house. Its inhabitants have not been injured and will be taken to a municipal apartment if necessary.