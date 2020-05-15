High Temperatures and a Moderate Wind

Today will be sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant in the afternoon over the mountains in southern Bulgaria. A moderate and temporarily strong southwest wind will blow. In the afternoon in the Danube plain the wind will intensify. The maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, in some places in the lowlands - up to 37, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and will be lower than the average for May.

A moderate to strong wind from southwest will blow in the mountains. It will be warm with a maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 26 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 19.

Sunny weather will prevail on the Black Sea coast with temporary increases in cloudiness. There will be a moderate to strong wind too and in the afternoon on the north coast the wind will be oriented from the northeast. Maximum air temperatures will be 26-31 degrees, lower north of Kaliakra. The sea temperature is 14-17. The sea waves will be 2-3 points.