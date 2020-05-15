Every Family in Vienna Gets 50-euro Voucher for Local Restaurants and Cafes

All 950,000 households in Vienna will receive vouchers to help restaurants and cafes get back on their feet after a two-month coronavirus lockdown, mayor Michael Ludwig has announced.

The city will give 50 euros ($A84) to every home where several people live together, and 25 euros for single households.

The food and drink vouchers are valid from Friday, when catering businesses are allowed to reopen. However, the city said it would not foot the bill for alcoholic drinks.

“We are fighting for every business and every job,” said the social democratic mayor, who is campaigning for re-election in the municipal election in October.

Tens of thousands of people work in more than 9000 restaurants and cafes in the Austrian capital, creating annual revenues of about 1.4 billion euros.

The 40-million-euro voucher scheme comes on top of the Austrian government’s 500-million euro stimulus package for the restaurant industry.

Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz unveiled the package on Monday, announcing tax cuts on soft drinks and sparkling wine, as well as on business meals./ AA.com.au