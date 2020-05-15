Today is International Day of Families
May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families. Often celebrated through National Family Days, this is a day to promote the awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families worldwide.
In many countries, this day is an opportunity to highlight different areas of interest and importance to families.
“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” —George Bernard Shaw
“Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life.” – J.K. Rowling
