Bulgaria Banned the Entry of All Foreign Persons until June 14

May 15, 2020, Friday
By order of Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev, Bulgaria has temporarily banned the entry of all foreign persons regardless of their nationality. The ban applies to all nationals at all border checkpoints and with any means of transport including aviation, maritime, railway and road transport. The ban will be in force from May 14 until June 14, 2020.

The ban does not apply to Bulgarians and their family members, persons with permanent residence in Bulgaria, medical specialists, transport workers, foreign officials, as well as foreign citizens working under infrastructure projects in Bulgaria, seasonal workers and people travelling for humanitarian reasons.

All people entering Bulgaria will continue to be subject to a fourteen-day home quarantine./BNR

