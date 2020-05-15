The Blue Flag Еco-Лabel was Аwarded to 15 Bulgarian Бeaches in 2020

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 15, 2020, Friday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Blue Flag Еco-Лabel was Аwarded to 15 Bulgarian Бeaches in 2020 pixabay.com

The Blue Flag eco-label was awarded to 15 Bulgarian beaches in 2020, including Arkutino, Duni, Sozopol, Pomorie East, Nessebar South, Sveti Vlas, Golden Sands and Albena, the representation of Blue Flag international programme in Bulgaria has announced.  

The Blue Flag programme encourages the maintenance of ecologically clean beaches and marinas. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria