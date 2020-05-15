The Blue Flag Еco-Лabel was Аwarded to 15 Bulgarian Бeaches in 2020
pixabay.com
The Blue Flag eco-label was awarded to 15 Bulgarian beaches in 2020, including Arkutino, Duni, Sozopol, Pomorie East, Nessebar South, Sveti Vlas, Golden Sands and Albena, the representation of Blue Flag international programme in Bulgaria has announced.
The Blue Flag programme encourages the maintenance of ecologically clean beaches and marinas.
