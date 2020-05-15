2138 Cases of Coronavirus Infection in Bulgaria, 38 Newly Registered

May 15, 2020, Friday
At present, 2138 cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory confirmed in Bulgaria.

The active cases are 1491. 545 people have already been cured. The cases of the new coronavirus registered during the past 24 hours / a total of 38 / are distributed by districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 10; Veliko Tarnovo - 1; Vidin - 2; Kyustendil - 2; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 1; Razgrad - 5; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 1; Smolyan - 1; Sofia - 7; Yambol - 6.

The patients diagnosed with COVID-19, who are in medical institutions in our country, are 321. 49 of them are accommodated in intensive care units.

230 medical staff are registered in Bulgaria with a proven coronavirus infection. Two new cases of doctors have been identified in Sofia and Razgrad.

