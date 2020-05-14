Bulgaria’s Parliament: Ad Hoc Committee to Monitor Covid-19 Spending

Bulgaria’s Parliament voted unanimously on May 14 to set up an ad hoc committee to monitor the state spending related to the measures taken to overcome the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The proposal for establishing such committee came from the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Yordan Tsonev of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms was elected to head the committee.

It will have 10 members, two each from the five parliamentary groups. The committee will work until the end of the anti-epidemic measures./BNT

