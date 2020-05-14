EC Supports Bulgarian Micro and Small Companies with EUR 88 Million Scheme

The European Commission has approved a EUR 88 million scheme to support Bulgarian micro and small companies in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.  

The scheme will be co-financed the European Regional Development Fund with EUR 75 million, and will be accessible to companies active in different sectors except agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture and forestry.

