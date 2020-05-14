Bulgarian Immunologists: The Vaccine is About to be Designed in 3 Months

"The vaccine is about to be designed. The prototype will be ready in three months. Then comes the long period of testing. Normally the operation lasts about a year. The competition between the companies is about who will be able to get state sums that are given by the rich countries in terms of testing fatser", this was said to BNR by Assoc. Prof. Andrey Chorbanov, Head of the Department of Immunology at the Institute of Microbiology, where a vaccine against coronavirus is being developed.

In the program "Before all" Assoc. Prof. Chobanov added:

"I am skeptical of drugs, as an immunologist I rely on the action of the immune system. The virus is not a living organism, but a piece of a molecule. All of the drugs have extremely strong side effects. This virus is not the real Armageddon. The virus has shown that society is not technically as well as psychologically prepared to respond to this type of epidemic."

The immunologist stressed that it is not known what immunity the virus generates:

"In my opinion, group immunity is the one that can preserve the human population ... The coronavirus cannot spread through different carriers - clothes, I see paranoid people with gloves out. In open spaces, the virus is sensitive to everything. The fact that it lasted for hours on surfaces borders on science fiction."