Warm and Mostly Sunny Today - May 14th

Sunny weather will prevail today, with more significant clouds over Western Bulgaria. The wind will be moderate, in the mountainous and northeastern regions will be temporarily strong from the south-southwest. In the afternoon it will be hot with maximum temperatures between 29 and 34 degrees, lower on the Black Sea coast, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure will drop and in the afternoon will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

Above the mountains the clouds will be variable, almost without precipitation. A moderate southwest wind will blow, in the high and open parts - a strong to stormy westerly wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be 23 degrees, at 2000 meters - 17.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperatures on the northern Black Sea coast will be between 21 and 25 degrees, on the southern - up to 29. The sea water temperature is 14-15 degrees. The sea waves will be 2-3 points.