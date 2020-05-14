The Danube is Shorter Due to Human Activity

May 14, 2020, Thursday
The Danube is Shorter Due to Human Activity

The second longest river in Europe has become 134 km shorter, world media reports.

Recently, an international team of experts found that due to riverbed adjustments made to prevent floods, river sediments are now deposited on its banks rather than flowing to the Black Sea as before.

The construction of dams along the Danube has also had a negative impact and currently the river is about 40% narrower than in the middle of the 19th century.

