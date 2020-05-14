May 14: 2100 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, 31 New
2100 is the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Bulgaria. The cured persons are 521.
The cases of coronavirus infection, found in the last 24 hours / total 31 /, are distributed by districts as follows:
Gabrovo - 1;
Kyustendil - 1;
Montana - 1;
Pazardzhik - 1;
Pleven - 4;
Plovdiv - 2;
Sliven - 3;
Sofia - 12;
Yambol - 6.
There are 365 patients in hospitals with proven COVID-19, of which 51 are accommodated in intensive care units and clinics.
