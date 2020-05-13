Emergency Epidemiological Situation Declared from May 14th to June 14th

The government declared an emergency epidemiological situation from May 14th to June 14th. This became clear after a statement from the Council of Ministers.

Transplants are also being resumed. "We have a completely safe organization", said the Minister of Health. The parks and city gardens are also opened for traffic, this will be done by order of the mayors and district governors. 

The Minister assured that depending on the situation other measures will be taken to combat the coronavirus. He opposes the abolition of the 14-day quarantine for those entering the country from other countries. This order remains in force.

The football championship will start on June 5.

The National Operational Headquarters will give a briefing only once a day - in the morning.

A survey is being considered among parents about how willing they are to send their children to kindergarten. There will be requirements for both parents and children, as well as staff. The government has come to a decision that if the kindergartens are opened, the groups will have no more than 10 children. 

