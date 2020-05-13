This Measures Remain After the End of the State of Emergency

Bulgaria: This Measures Remain After the End of the State of Emergency pixabay.com

Although today is the last day of the state of emergency declared on 13 March, some of the measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus remain in force after its end.
 
The requirement to keep social distance and to wear protective equipment in public transport and indoors remains in force. In case of non-compliance with these measures, the fine is from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000. The requirement for people under the age of 60 not to shop between 8.30 and 10.30 is still in force.

Sitting on benches and meadows is not yet allowed.
 
Everyone infected with the virus will have to be isolated, in case of violation the fine remains BGN 5,000.

The 14-day obligatory quarantine for those who arrived in Bulgaria from other countries remains in force. 

