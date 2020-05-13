Coronavirus Death Toll in America on an Advertising Board on Times Square?

An advertising board in New York City's Times Square has been lit up to show a live counter of the coronavirus death toll in the US.

Branded the "Trump Death Clock" it was created by filmmaker Eugene Jarecki and installed on the roof of a Times Square building.

Mr Jarecki says the deaths from coronavirus are down to inaction by President Trump.

As of Tuesday, the website Trump Death Clock shows the figure 48,586.

The website says that Trump "declined to act until March 16", adding that epidemiologists said "had mitigation measures been implemented one week earlier, 60% of American covid-19 deaths would have been avoided".

More than 80,000 people in the US with Covid-19 have died since the outbreak began.

“I am seeking accountability for reckless leadership,” Mr Jarecki told the Guardian.

“We have meticulously isolated just that portion of the US death toll where one can see a specific line between the president’s decisions and actions and the loss of life.

“I believe we need a national measure of the cost of the recklessness of the president’s pandemic response.

“He was advised multiple times by the intelligence services and his own public health experts of the significance of this pandemic and the need to take mitigating action, and yet those warnings were not acted upon.”

The 60% figure used in the death clock was drawn from a study by two prominent epidemiologists, Britta Jewell of Imperial College, London, and Nicholas Jewell, a professor of biostatistics at UC Berkeley.

Former President Barack Obama has described Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis as a "chaotic disaster", reports CNN.

He made the comments during a private call with 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association - former members of his administration - a source said on Saturday.

The White House's focus has moved to working to reopen the economy quickly against advice from health experts who fear a resurgence of coronavirus./mirror.co.uk