Bulgarians with the Lowest Life Expectancy in EU

Bulgaria is the country with the lowest life expectancy in the European Union, according to Eurostat data for 2018, quoted by the National Statistical Institute.

The longest lifespan have people in Spain - 83.5 years and in Italy - 83.4 years, according to statistics for EU countries.

The average life expectancy for the total population of the country, calculated for the period 2017 - 2019, is 74.9 years, has increased compared to the previous period (2016 - 2018) by 0.1 year.

The average life expectancy for men is 71.5 years, while for women it is 7.0 years higher - 78.5 years. For the period between 2009 and 2019, the increase for men is 1.6 years, and for women - 1.4 years.

The average lifespan of the urban population is 3.0 years higher (75.8 years) than the rural population (72.8 years).