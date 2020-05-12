Pirogov Hospital: Patients Without a PCR Test for COVID-19 Are Not Accepted

New, stricter rules have been introduced at Pirogov Hospital because of the coronavirus. Patients without a PCR test for COVID-19 are now not accepted. The goal is to limit the spread of the virus among staff, Nova TV reports. The tightening of the measures came after dozens of medics tested positive for the coronavirus. The good news is that there are already 10 cured medics from this hospital.

When the patient's condition is urgent, he is isolated in a buffer room and cared for as potentially infected.

The planned treatment of Pirogov's patients now begins 24 hours after their admission to the hospital. It takes approximately this much for the results of the PCR tests to come out.

In the first day with the new rules more than 40 samples were taken.





