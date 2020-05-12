Pirogov Hospital: Patients Without a PCR Test for COVID-19 Are Not Accepted

Society » HEALTH | May 12, 2020, Tuesday // 23:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Pirogov Hospital: Patients Without a PCR Test for COVID-19 Are Not Accepted pixabay.com

New, stricter rules have been introduced at Pirogov Hospital because of the coronavirus. Patients without a PCR test for COVID-19 are now not accepted. The goal is to limit the spread of the virus among staff, Nova TV reports. The tightening of the measures came after dozens of medics tested positive for the coronavirus. The good news is that there are already 10 cured medics from this hospital. 

When the patient's condition is urgent, he is isolated in a buffer room and cared for as potentially infected.

The planned treatment of Pirogov's patients now begins 24 hours after their admission to the hospital. It takes approximately this much for the results of the PCR tests to come out. 

In the first day with the new rules more than 40 samples were taken.

 

 



We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria