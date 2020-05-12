Bulgaria's Resort Sunny Beach - 50% Cheaper this Year

May 12, 2020, Tuesday
Prices of infrastructure and services in Bulgaria’s coastal resort of Sunny Beach will decrease by up to 50%, the joint stock company which manages the resort has announced. Price of parking in the blue zone will be reduced from EUR 1.02 to EUR 0.51 per hour.

We are preparing the infrastructure at present, so that the resort is ready to welcome tourists after June 1, 2020, if restrictions are lifted and everything goes well, CEO of Sunny Beach PLC Zlatko Dimitrov said.

The lawns, the coastal alley and all public places and parking areas will be subject to permanent disinfection when the resort complex opens for tourists. /bnr.bg

