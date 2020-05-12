How Las Vegas will Look When They Re-open after Pandemic COVID-19?

The Coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc everywhere in the world. The United States has become the most affected country with its confirmed virus cases exceeding 1.3 million. Businesses in the country have been hit hard and casino companies have not fared any better too. Although searches for casino online guide have increased on the internet, the land-based casinos have suffered a heavy blow due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Las Vegas, The Gambling Capital of the World, has seen the closure of its casinos for an extended period of time. And even though these casinos are about to open now, they cannot expect to make big profits soon. This is because they will have to make big changes for making social distancing feasible and that will slash their revenue.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has laid out strict guidelines for casino properties to reopen in the state. They have limited the number of players who can play at Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, and Poker tables with these conventions also required to limit the number of people at their places.

Before the pandemic, the slot machines at these casinos were often packed with people, with Blackjack and Craps tables often full of curious onlookers. However, such a situation looks impossible in the near future as the US is grabbling with the Coronavirus. Casinos are not expected to thrive when people inside the facility are maintaining six feet distance from each other.

For working in the pandemic age, big casinos will come up with their specific policies. Therefore, it will be no big GoDaddy Coupons happy moment for the fans of casino games who should instead prepare themselves for many changes the next time they visit a gaming facility.

One needs to only look at Macau, another big gambling city located in China, to get a good guess about the future situation. Casinos in Macau have made it compulsory for gamblers to wear face masks inside the facility plus they have also suspended waiter service at their tables. These casinos have also been checking the body temperatures of their customers too.

Wynn Las Vegas, which is the flagship property of Wynn Resorts, has already released a Health and Sanitation Program that described how they are going to operate once the casinos will be re-opened in Nevada. They stressed that they are going to exercise very strict physical distancing with all their tables and slot machines arranged in a way to ensure appropriate distances between them. Additionally, they said that they are going to install thermal cameras at their points of entry, and also hand sanitizers will be placed at all key places and contact areas.

When someone leaves his table game, the staff will sanitize the rail and seat of that player. If a new person enters a game at the Roulette table, then the employees will sanitize the wheel head, ball, and dolly. Likewise, the dice at the Craps will also be sanitized regularly during the game.

Another big casino in the 28th most populated city in the US, The Venetian, has also released the Venetian Clean initiative that outlined their policy of near-constant disinfecting of their tables, slot machines, and electronic kiosks, etc. While MGM Resorts has not revealed their full plan to the general public yet, but they have said that they are making changes at their properties to make social distancing feasible.