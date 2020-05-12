Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor: 15 to 20 Years in Prison for Causing Death on the Road

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev has proposed that the penalty for causing death on the road after using drugs and alcohol should be 15 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment and confiscation of the motor vehicle.

The proposal has been sent to the Prime Minister, the President of Parliament and the chairmen of all parliamentary groups.

"In 2015, 90 criminal proceedings were instituted for driving after using drugs, and in 2019 their number rose to about 3,000," the prosecutor's office commented. Currently, the penalty for causing death on the road after drug use is 3 to 15 years in prison./bnr.bg