Fines for Violating Antiviral Measures Remain After May 13th

There will be fines if the measures are violated. The sanctions remain in the same amount - from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000 for the first violation and from BGN 1,000 to BGN 2,000 for the second.

Infected with coronavirus which refuse to be isolated, will be fined BGN 5,000. The same will be the sanction for the people who have been in contact with an infected person. The fines are expected to remain in force for at least another 2 months.  

