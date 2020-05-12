Fines for Violating Antiviral Measures Remain After May 13th
There will be fines if the measures are violated. The sanctions remain in the same amount - from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000 for the first violation and from BGN 1,000 to BGN 2,000 for the second.
Infected with coronavirus which refuse to be isolated, will be fined BGN 5,000. The same will be the sanction for the people who have been in contact with an infected person. The fines are expected to remain in force for at least another 2 months.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 14 Days Quarantine for Аll Entering Bulgaria
- » WHO: Up to Eight Top Candidates for Covid-19 Vaccine Exist
- » 2004 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 23 New Cases
- » New Coronavirus Cases in South Korea, Germany and China Spark the Fear of a Second Wave of Infections
- » Epidemiological Study in Plovdiv will Show Immune Response to Covid-19
- » 26 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 5 of Them - Children