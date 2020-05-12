Travel to Greece: Only with a Health Certificate

Greece is gradually loosening the measures.

The coronavirus has changed Greek tourism, the way of travel, and hotel accommodation. This summer, we will only be able to enter Greece with health protocols prepared by the government and the Commission on Infectious Diseases. Anyone who wants to travel to Greece will need to have a health certificate issued up to 72 hours in advance. It must state that the person is not a carrier of the infection.

From this year there will be no buffets in the hotels in Greece, but only room service from an online catalog. It will be sent to tourists by mobile phone. The sunbeds on the beach will have a disposable cover. The mandatory distance between the umbrellas is 2 meters.

"The operation of the hotel must be combined with security. The health protocols are being clarified. We expect them to be ready in the middle of the month. Hotels open from June 1. We want European accommodation guidelines so that the whole Europe can be on the same level, ”said Haralambos Vulgaris, President of the Corfu Island Hotel Association.

Wearing masks and gloves indoors and while traveling remains mandatory. Each hotel will have a doctor who will assess whether tourists should be tested for the virus.

"I think the tourist season will be successful. It is enough to open the airlines for tourists to come. We are ready and we are waiting for them", said George Voutsis, owner of a hotel.

"If they don't open the airlines, we're lost. I think things are very difficult. Even if we open, the season is lost. Tourists from major European destinations will not come. The capacity of the hotels is limited, "said Grigoris Gotsis, a restauranteur.

Bathing in the sea is allowed from May 4, but the organized beaches are still closed. At the moment, Greece remains closed to tourists from abroad, but is in a hectic preparation to meet them soon.