A Cold Front is Expected to Pass Through Bulgaria Today

A cold front will pass through the country. A moderate to strong westerly wind will blow and with it the daily temperatures will decrease. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop and mainly in the mountainous areas there will be short-term, temporarily intense rainfalls, accompanied by thunder. There are conditions for hail. The maximum temperatures will be between 24 ° and 29 °, in Sofia - around 24 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure today will rise and will be around the average for the month.

Before noon it will be mostly sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places, mainly in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. It will blow strong, in the high and open parts - to a stormy wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19 °, at 2000 meters - about 12 °.

At the Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. It will blow a moderate westerly wind. Maximum temperatures will be 26 ° - 28 °. The sea waves will be 1-2 points. The temperature of the sea water is 13 ° - 16 °.

On 12.05.2020 the sun will rise at 06:08 and will set at 20:38. The day lasts 14:29 hours.