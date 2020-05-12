2004 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 23 New Cases
There are 23 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, 13 of them in hospital. Thus, the cases of COVID-19 in the country are already 2004.
1079 tests have been performed for the last 24 hours in our country. 9 of the new cases are in Sofia. 4 new cases have been registered in Yambol District. In Pleven and Blagoevgrad - two each, in Burgas, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Sliven and Haskovo - one each.
Dimo Dimov announced 15 new people who fought the coronavirus. The number of dead remains unchanged - 93 people. The average age of COVID-19 deaths is 66.7 years.
