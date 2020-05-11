Bulgaria's Health Minister: The Shopping Centers Will Be Opened Last
"The malls will be opened last" That was stated by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev in front of reporters.
"The time will come for the opening of sports halls", he said..
According to him, the order clearly states that all anti-epidemic measures must be followed, including social distance.
For cinemas, up to 30% of the capacity of the venue is allowed.
We remind you that with today's order of the Minister of Health the museums, galleries, libraries and cinemas will open in Bulgaria.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Newly-Registered Unemployed in Bulgaria is 72,000
- » Retail Chains will be Obliged to sell Bulgarian Foodstuffs
- » Germany Shows Interest to Purchase Protective Clothing from Bulgaria
- » Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov: Bulgaria Did Everything it Could and Beyond To Attract Volkswagen
- » China Oil Corporation Announces New Oil and Gas Reserves
- » January - July 2019 - the Exports of Goods From Bulgaria to Third Countries Increased by 3.0%