Bulgaria's Health Minister: The Shopping Centers Will Be Opened Last

"The malls will be opened last" That was stated by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev in front of reporters.

"The time will come for the opening of sports halls", he said..

According to him, the order clearly states that all anti-epidemic measures must be followed, including social distance.

For cinemas, up to 30% of the capacity of the venue is allowed.

We remind you that with today's order of the Minister of Health the museums, galleries, libraries and cinemas will open in Bulgaria.