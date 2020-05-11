New Coronavirus Cases in South Korea, Germany and China Spark the Fear of a Second Wave of Infections

Countries that appeared to be on top of the virus are again reporting domestic transmissions.

"It's not over until it's over."

That was South Korean President Moon Jae-in, speaking Sunday after a new cluster of coronavirus cases emerged in the country's capital Seoul, sparking fear of a second wave of infections in the East Asian country.

China too, is introducing renewed restrictions after two cities reported new cases of the virus.

More alarming are the new cluster of infections in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where cases of the novel coronavirus were first detected late last year.

Before the latest cases, the number of new infections in both China and South Korea had slowed to a trickle, with local transmission appearing to be halted.

While questions can be raised over the accuracy of China's numbers, or the certainty anyone can have that all cases have been detected and contained in a country so large, South Korea's response has been hailed as one of the best globally, aided in part by the country's relative small size and easily-controlled borders.

Will any lessons from these countries be learned in the West, where countries are several weeks behind in their outbreaks, but many governments are already champing at the bit to relax lockdowns, despite sky-high infection rates?/summarizer.co