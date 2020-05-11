For the First Time: Bulgaria's Prime Minister and President with Equal Public Support

For the first time since taking office, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has the same level of trust as Prime Minister Borissov. President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov have the support of 40% of people in a representative poll conducted by Alpha Research Agency.

Positive assessments for Radev have decreased by 8%, and negative ones have increased by 10%. Inversely, confidence in Borissov increased by 10%, and the decline in negative assessments is 8% to 31% disapproval.