For the First Time: Bulgaria's Prime Minister and President with Equal Public Support
Politics | May 11, 2020, Monday // 17:17| Views: | Comments: 0
For the first time since taking office, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has the same level of trust as Prime Minister Borissov. President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov have the support of 40% of people in a representative poll conducted by Alpha Research Agency.
Positive assessments for Radev have decreased by 8%, and negative ones have increased by 10%. Inversely, confidence in Borissov increased by 10%, and the decline in negative assessments is 8% to 31% disapproval.
Sociologists explain the changes compared to December 2019 by saying that 40% of respondents believe that Bulgaria is coping better with the Covid-19 crisis than most European countries. Another 38% think that in some areas we are doing better, in others worse. Only 14 percent are negative evaluations./BNR
