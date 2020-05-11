Fines for Travelling without Mask in Sofia's Public Transport

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 11, 2020, Monday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Mass checks whether masks are being worn in public transport vehicles are starting in Sofia today.

Passengers without masks will be fined and forcibly removed from the vehicles with the help of police. The fines are BGN 300-1000 (EUR153-511). 

As of today the urban transport system in Sofia is beginning to return to its normal daily timetable. The Sofia underground will continue on a reduced timetable, and winter schedule, and there will be no night-time public transportation. This will be the last week in which ticket controllers will be selling tickets inside vehicles without fining passengers who have no tickers. 

