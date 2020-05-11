Bulgarian Industrial Association: The 60/40 Measure Does not Work

A survey by the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA) among 580 enterprises in the sphere of services and trade shows that more than 80% of them say that the 60/40 anti-crisis measure (sharing the cost of staff salaries between the state and employers) is inefficient, Dimiter Brankov, BIA Vice President said for the Bulgarian National Radio. 70% of the respondents have cut staff, 15% have reduced salaries. More than 63% of enterprises are expecting to recover within the space of one year.

In an interview for bTV economist Rumen Galabinov stated that to get back on their feet, businesses need compensatory measures such as gratuitous and unconditional aid. Gratuitous – because many of the proposals by the state are for credits, and unconditional – because not all people can qualify for the aid offered./BNR