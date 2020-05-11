Bulgarian Football Teams Could Train in Groups Again

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports on May 11 received approval from the Ministry of Health of a Plan for organizing and conducting a preparatory period for professional footballers, drafted by the Bulgarian Football Union and the ministry.

From May 15, the professional teams in the country can start collective training in groups, subject to strict anti-epidemic meaures. All players will be subjected to PCR tests for coronavirus COVID-19 three days before the start of training.

The presence of a minimum number of representatives of the coaching staff is recommended during the training sessions.

On May 13, during a working meeting between the Minister of Youth and Sports Krassen Kralev and the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev, it will be decided when the matches of the First and Second Leagues of Bulgaria will be resumed. The possible dates are 05.06.2020 and 12.06.2020.

The decision will be fully consistent with the idea to preserve the health of the players. They need to be given enough time to conduct normal training to minimize the risk of injury. Kralev and Ananiev will also discuss the anti-epidemic measures that must be taken during the matches.BNT