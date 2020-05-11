Epidemiological Study in Plovdiv will Show Immune Response to Covid-19

Epidemiological testing for Covid-19 is to take place in Bulgaria’s second biggest city of Plovdiv. Around 1,000 people from the city are to be tested randomly, Prof. Dr. Mariana Murdzheva, Rector of the Medical University in Plovdiv said for the BNR.

The study is to be launched next week and the results will be ready by June. In the words of Prof. Murdzheva, the analysis will shed light on the immune response by specific age and high-risk groups.

“It may well be that people who have encountered the virus have no immune memory and immune response – for example people with immune deficiencies and some autoimmune disorders,” Prof. Murdzheva said.

The study should not be regarded as a representative sample for the country, she added. /BNR

