M3 College Becomes the First Online PR College in Bulgaria

M3 College, the leadinglicensed centerfor professional PR education in Bulgaria, starts online courses on modern PR and communications. For this purpose, the College, which is part of the group of the leading PR company in Bulgaria M3 CommunicationsGroup, Inc., is now entirely in an online format and with a new vision and website. All courses will be held on a special online learning platform, which is absolutely user-friendly. On completing the courses, the students will receive a certificate, recognized by the Ministry of Education.

The exclusive PR program of the college starts in May. Within several different courses the studentswill be able to learn more about the development of the modern communications, to get acquainted with the latest PR trends and to explore unique case studies from the practice.

The first two online courses in М3 Collegestart on25May 2020, and their topics areInfluencer marketing and Corporate PR.

Influencer marketingis one of the latest trends in the modern PR, which sets new rules in the public communications. The lecturer of the course isNiya Kotseva, founder of the leading influencer marketing agencyInfluencer.bg. She will give useful advice on the development of a successful campaign with influencers and will share her experience from the cooperation with some of the most influential people online in Bulgaria.

In the online course Corporate PRyou will learn how to manage the communications of a large company, how to implement successful campaigns and why it is important for the business to be socially responsible. The lecturer is Anka Kostova – a proven PR expert with considerable experience in the communications business, including 6 years as a Manager “PR and Sponsorship” in United Bulgarian Bank.

Everyone who wants to sign up for the first online courses in M3 College, can do it on the College’s website by 12:00 h.on 25 May.

Among the other major topics that will be addressed in the online program of M3 College are building a brand, content creation, social media management, digital marketing and many others. The courses are strongly practically oriented and are absolutely relevant to the current situation. All lecturers are professionals with a significant practical experience in the industry and will help the students get a notion on the real business and acquire practical skills.

“The innovative approach and the creative ideas are what made M3 College a leader in the professional PR education in Bulgaria. Our goal has always been to offer quality and modern education with a real practical applicability. We are continuing to follow this mission, but in an online format, in order to be able to fully meet the needs of modern people”, commented Maxim Behar, CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc. and M3 College.

The new online program of М3 Collegeis suitable for everybody who wants to learn more about the PR business and to acquire practical skills. The training schedule is flexible and absolutely convenient for people who work or study. On successfully completing the courses, all students will receive a generally recognized certificate for professional education, issued by the Ministry of education and science.