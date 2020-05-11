26 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 5 of Them - Children

The Secretary of the National Operative Headquarters Dimo ​​Dimov presented the latest data on the development of the disease in Bulgaria on May 11 (Monday) at 8:00.

26 new cases were identified, of which 9 are in hospital. 403 samples were examined. The total number of infected people is 1981. 385 patients are in hospital. 

The newly infected persons are distributed as follows: 16 in Sofia, in Pleven - 3, Razgrad - 3, Blagoevgrad - 2 and in Vidin and Pazardzhik 1.

5 new cases of children. Medical staff - 2 new cases. 461 were cured. One death was established for the day. A 72-year-old man from Silistra. 

The most infected so far are in Sofia - 846 people. Of all 1981 identified with COVID-19 - 962 are men and 1019 are women.

The oldest patient is 95 years old and the youngest is a 2-month-old baby.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in medical personnel is 214. 

