Bulgaria Will Participate in Chicago Exhibition
Bulgaria is one of the eleven countries from Southeastern Europe that will take part in an exhibition at the The Field Museum in Chicago.
The exhibition Wealth, Power, and Hierarchyin the Prehistoric Balkans has been prepared for three years by Dr. William Parkinson, curator at The Field Museum and professor at the Department of Anthropology of the University of Illinois at Chicago and will be opened in 2021. The Ruse Museum of History and the Museum in Varna will present Bulgaria in the historical review, which focuses on the development of man, the roots of Europe and the path of the first kings and rulers./bnr.bg
