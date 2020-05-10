Bulgaria Will Participate in Chicago Exhibition

Society » CULTURE | May 10, 2020, Sunday // 20:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Participate in Chicago Exhibition pexels.com

Bulgaria is one of the eleven countries from Southeastern Europe that will take part in an exhibition at the The Field Museum in Chicago.

The exhibition Wealth, Power, and Hierarchyin the Prehistoric Balkans has been prepared for three years by Dr. William Parkinson, curator at The Field Museum and professor at the Department of Anthropology of the University of Illinois at Chicago and will be opened in 2021. The Ruse Museum of History and the Museum in Varna will present Bulgaria in the historical review, which focuses on the development of man, the roots of Europe and the path of the first kings and rulers./bnr.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria