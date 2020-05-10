Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev: Ban on Entry of Third-Country Nationals into Bulgaria Could Remain after July 13

Business | May 10, 2020, Sunday // 15:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev: Ban on Entry of Third-Country Nationals into Bulgaria Could Remain after July 13 nova.bg

Following the lifting of the current state of emergency, the introduction or lifting of anti-epidemic measures will depend on coronavirus infection statistics. This was stated in an interview with BNR by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.

According to him, after July 13 or two months after the end of the state of emergency, the temporary ban on entry into Bulgaria of third-country nationals, as well as nationals of EU countries with a high prevalence of Covid-19 should remain, as well as a ban on the movement on the territory of Bulgaria in case of presence of epidemic outbreaks and 14-day quarantine for those entering the country.

The Minister pointed out that the temporary restriction on the visit to cultural institutions, such as theaters and operas, would remain in place. Next week, a plan of the Minister of Culture for the gradual opening of indoor activities would be discussed./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria