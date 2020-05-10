Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev: Ban on Entry of Third-Country Nationals into Bulgaria Could Remain after July 13

Following the lifting of the current state of emergency, the introduction or lifting of anti-epidemic measures will depend on coronavirus infection statistics. This was stated in an interview with BNR by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.

According to him, after July 13 or two months after the end of the state of emergency, the temporary ban on entry into Bulgaria of third-country nationals, as well as nationals of EU countries with a high prevalence of Covid-19 should remain, as well as a ban on the movement on the territory of Bulgaria in case of presence of epidemic outbreaks and 14-day quarantine for those entering the country.

The Minister pointed out that the temporary restriction on the visit to cultural institutions, such as theaters and operas, would remain in place. Next week, a plan of the Minister of Culture for the gradual opening of indoor activities would be discussed./BNR