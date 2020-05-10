Wuhan: New COVID-19 Case in More Than a Month

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China reached 82,901 as of May 9, while the total death toll from the virus stood at 4,633,

China has reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, including one from Wuhan in more than a month, where the outbreak was detected late last year. This took taking the number of infections in the country to 82,901, health officials said on Sunday.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), 12 cases were domestically transmitted, with 11 reported from Jilin Province and one in Hubei Province, the first Covid-19 epicentre which has remained free from coronavirus infections for the last 35 days.

While China had officially designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday, the new cases according to data published on Sunday represent a jump from the single case reported for the day before. The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 in Shulan city in northeastern Jilin province.

Jilin officials on Sunday raised the Shulan city risk level to high from medium. The 11 new cases made public on Sunday are family members of a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7 or people who came into contact with her or family members.

Also on Saturday, 20 new asymptomatic cases were reported. As of Saturday, 794 asymptomatic cases, including 48 from overseas, were still under medical observation, the NHC said.

The new Wuhan case, the first reported in the epicentre of China’s outbreak since April 3, was previously asymptomatic, according to the health commission.

As of Saturday, Hubei had reported 68,129 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total, including 50,334 from its capital Wuhan where the first case was reported in December last year.

Globally, a total of 2,79,311 people have died and more than four million people have been infected by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.