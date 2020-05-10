The Weather Today: Another Warm Spring Day

May 10, 2020, Sunday
Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Around the afternoon there will be cumulus clouds, more significant over the mountains, and in some places it will rain and thunder. A light, mostly southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 ° and 31 °, lower along the Black Sea coast, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will continue to decline slowly.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. Around the afternoon there will be cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will be short-term precipitation with thunder. A light to moderate west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters - about 18°, at 2000 meters - about 10°. 

It will be mostly sunny on the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 18 ° and 20 °. The temperature of the sea water is about 15 °. The sea waves will be 1-2 points.

On 10.05.2020 the sun will rise at 06:10 and set at 20:36. The day lasts 14:25 hours.

