Total of 1955 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 44 New Infections
1955 are the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria, announced Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov.
For the last 24 hours 1126 samples have been tested, and a total of 57 231 samples have been taken in the country so far.
From 8 a.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. this morning, 44 new COVID-19 infections were reported, of which 17 were in hospitals.
The new cases are in Blagoevgrad - 15, in Sofia - 7, in Pazardzhik - 5, in Vidin and in Kyustendil - 4 each, in Vratsa, Kardzhali, Montana and Sliven - there is one case each.
