Eartquake 4.4 on Richter in the Island of Zakynthos
A tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded just after 14:00 on Saturday, in the sea off the island of Zakynthos. According to the Athens Geodynamic Insitute, the epicentre of the quake was in the sea southwest of the island at a focal depth of 10 km. No injuries or damage have been reported./thenationalherald.com
