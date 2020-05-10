Eartquake 4.4 on Richter in the Island of Zakynthos

Society | May 10, 2020, Sunday
Bulgaria: Eartquake 4.4 on Richter in the Island of Zakynthos

A tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded just after 14:00 on Saturday, in the sea off the island of Zakynthos. According to the Athens Geodynamic Insitute, the epicentre of the quake was in the sea southwest of the island at a focal depth of 10 km. No injuries or damage have been reported./thenationalherald.com

