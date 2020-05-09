"Europe is the Best Place to Live" stated Bulgaria's PM on Europe Day

Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov participated in the special video message of the EU leaders on occasion of the Europe Day marked on May 9. “Europe is the best place to live, a place with most democracy, biggest solidarity and highest number of human rights”-this is how Premier Borissov described Europe today. In his video message on occasion of Europe Day, Boyko Borissov called on his European counterparts: “Let us do our best to be who we were when the pandemic is over- to show solidarity and be strong and prosperous”./bnr.bg