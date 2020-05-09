Mandatory Quarantine for All Landing in the UK

British airlines say they have been informed of the government's intention to quarantine anyone who arrives on the island from any country except the Republic of Ireland, for 14 days, BNT reported, citing the BBC.

The measure is expected to take effect in late May. Those who come to the United Kingdom will have to undergo self-isolation in a private home.

According to the industry, this means that people at the border must report a lodging address. It is unclear how long the new restriction will last and whether those living on the island without British citizenship will be able to stay in private rental housing.

British airports warn that the new measure will have a devastating effect on the British aviation industry and the economy as a whole.

According to the BBC, there are exceptions for certain categories of workers, such as truck drivers who transport goods and those employed in shipping. The aim of the authorities is to prevent the introduction of the infection as soon as it is brought under control inside the country./novinite.bg