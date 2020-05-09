Sofia is Opening More Parks for Visitors after the Quarantine

By order of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, the Vrana Park-Museum and the Military Academy Park in Bulgaria’s capital open for visitors today. The Western Gate of Serdica archaeological park, as well as the garden near the Alexander Battenberg Mausoleum are also opening today.

The Sofia Municipality called on the citizens to follow all anti-epidemic measures and the requirements for physical distancing. Between Monday and Thursday, nearly 80 acts for non-compliance with the anti-epidemic measures were issued to citizens who sat on benches and used children’s playgrounds and other sports facilities.BNR

