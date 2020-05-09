Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev: If We Reach 100 People Within Three Days, The Measures Will Be Tightened Again

If we reach 100 people within three days, the measures will be tightened again. This was confirmed by the Chief State Health Inspector and member of the National Operational Staff Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev on BNT

He said that the week of April 20-26 was with the highest values, but it is too early to draw general conclusions and it is in our hands what we will allow to happen. The progress is very carefully monitored and they react according to the epidemic situation.

"One day hides risks of many random things - if we come across an outbreak with many infected people or the number of tests suddenly increases, the number will jump immediately. In epidemiology we prefer to work on a weekly basis, but for our operational purposes - 3 days over 100 people is a signal that the trend has changed and a signal to return some of the measures, "said Kunchev.

He added that it depends on whether the increase is diffuse throughout the country, or a specific outbreak is detected, which if measures are taken in time, will be blocked and suppressed. Much also depends on who is ill, where, whether they are in a risk group, whether they are in place, which allows for strict measures to be taken.

According to Kunchev, the change in the legislation does not change the way of action even now, because in the end the assessment of the epidemic situation is made in the Ministry of Health and so far the measures have been taken by order of the Minister. "So the most constitutionally correct solution is being sought here."

"We avoid the term state of emergency - it is intended for accidents, martial law, epidemics are not excluded. Influenza epidemics occur every year, unfortunately, we happen to have epidemic situations with other diseases in Bulgaria - with hepatitis A, AIDS, measles ", explained the chief state health inspector.

He said that 3 hospitals have difficulties, but this does not apply to the whole country. The first was the hospital in Vidin - although it is about 10% of the staff. Currently in Sliven and Yambol the situation is not as difficult. According to him, the easiest way to solve things is at local level - with reorganization inside the hospitals and with the help of other medical institutions. He gave as example the private hospitals in Plovdiv, which are currently very actively involved in the struggle.

"We have to compare the countries per million population, then there is a rearrangement and then you will see that in this respect Bulgaria is in last place - that is, first in Europe in terms of success. Because we have the fewest cases in general, and the smallest death toll", noted Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

Most, in terms of morbidity, separate centers have formed in Vidin, in Smolyan, in Burgas, in Pazardzhik and in Peshtera.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev stated that at the moment there are 4 mechanisms of effective infection or finding sources of infection.

"These are the hospitals, then there are people coming from ski resorts in Western Europe, the situation was similar in Bansko - then we exported the virus mainly to Israel and northern Macedonia, the third way is people returning from abroad," the expert explained.

According to him, disinfection is important, but in such an infection, which is airborne, he would not like to put too much emphasis on measures such as mass washing of the streets with detergents, because it will not affect much, due to the fact that the virus is transmitted from person to person through contact.

He was definitive that if people follow everything - if they move only in pairs and if they wear masks, it doesn't matter where they are - whether they are in Sofia or elsewhere - nothing changes as a risk. It is important to rely much more on personal behavior on a daily basis and everywhere.

Associate Professor Kunchev also said that for ten years now 4 types of coronavirus have been tested every autumn-winter season at the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

He recommended to people who want to go on vacation in the summer, everything that is associated with nature, but only if the measures are followed./inews.bg